John Quigg departs Derry City

Derry City have confirmed the departure of John Quigg after more than a decade with the clubs underage and reserve teams.

Quigg has worked with a host of players that left the Brandywell to further their footballing careers across the water, including Ronan Curtis and James McClean who have International caps to their name.

In a statement released this afternoon on the club website, Head of Youth Development Paddy McCourt praised Quigg for his efforts and wished him well in the future.

“Derry City FC wish to put on record our sincere thanks to John for 13 years of quality unbroken service.”

“He was one of the first people I met when I took on my new role and while I was very keen for him to stay, I understood that he was finding it tough to commit given his work demands.”

“I asked John to stay as long as he could to help in the transition and to his credit he did that.”

“He is a top coach and will be a big loss to the club, and we want to thank him sincerely for everything he has done here.”

“John Quigg has a lot of friends at this club and we want to wish him the very best for the future.”