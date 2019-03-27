Fears over historical sites in east Donegal being ‘overlooked’

It’s been claimed that historical sites in East Donegal are being overlooked as major tourist attractions.

Cllr Frank McBrearty believes there are a number of worthy sites in the east of the county that deserve a funding injection.

The local authority has pledged to work towards identifying additional funding to promote them.

Cllr. McBrearty says it’s important that that happens, as the acts gateway to the rest of Donegal and there should be more of a focus on attracting both tourists and historians there: