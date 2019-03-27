Donegal sharing coastal management best practice with Norway & Basque Region

Donegal is said to be leading the way in best practice for managing coastal heritage in developing coastal landscape.

Delegates from Norway and the Basque region of Spain are currently visiting the county as part of the EU funded HERICOAST project to learn more about methodology used in Donegal to undertake and inform the Seascape Character Assessment.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Councillor Seamus O’Domhnaill says the project recognises the work undertaken by the Council as well as working towards future visions: