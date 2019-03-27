Could your town benefit from a €15m tourism fund?

A scheme being launched today will let up to 62 towns around the country compete for new tourism funding of 15 million euro from Fáilte Ireland.

The money will be made available through local authorities which can nominate two towns in their area that have the potential to become so-called ‘destination towns’.

The towns involved will be eligible for cash of between 250 and 500 thousand euro.

CEO of Fáilte Ireland, Paul Kelly, says successful applicants will have to prove they can attract international visitors: