Coleman: No distraction for Ireland in Georgia win

The Republic of Ireland sit top of their Euro 2020 qualification group following a 1-nil win over Georgia at the Aviva Stadium.

Conor Hourihane scored a superb free kick to send the Boys in Green on their way to a second successive victory under Mick McCarthy.

The Aston Villa midfielder’s first international goal came straight after a delay as fans threw tennis balls onto the pitch in protest over the John Delaney controversy.

Captain Seamus Coleman was glad the players didn’t get distracted…

Martin Holmes reports from Dublin for Highland Radio Sport…