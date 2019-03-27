Calls to establish more Digital Hubs in Donegal border villages

There are calls to establish more Digital Hubs in border villages in Donegal.

It’s thought that smaller towns and villages in the border area could have economic growth potential in a post-Brexit climate.

Donegal County Council has pledged to assist interested community groups in developing business cases.

Cllr Gary Doherty says Digital Hubs have been proven to be hugely successful in larger urban centres, but having them situated in less populated areas could have even more far reaching benefits: