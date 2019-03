Donegal Sinn Fein Cllrs are calling on Cllr John O’Donnell to resign.

It’s after yesterday’s publication of the Standards in Public Office report, which found Cllr O’Donnell breached the ethics code under three separate sections of the local government act.

Speaking on today’s Nine till Noon Show, Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher believes that in light of the findings, Cllr O’Donnell should consider his position: