Twin Towns to get public toilets after signing of innovative scheme

The Balor Arts Centre in Ballybofey has signed up to a new innovative scheme that will see it providing community toilet facilities in the Twin Towns under Donegal County Councils new Community Toilet Scheme.

The scheme is being piloted by Donegal County Council in the area with a view towards increasing the number of toilet facilities available to members of the public by working in partnership with local businesses across the county.

Cathaoirleach of Stranorlar MD Cllr. Patrick McGowan says the Twin Towns have been lacking in such facilities for some time, and this is a huge step forward: