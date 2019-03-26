SIPO finds against Cllr John O’Donnell following hearing

SIPO, the Standards in Public Office commission has found against Donegal councillor John O’Donnell in respect of three alleged contraventions of Ethics in Public Office legislation, as well as the Local Government Act.

In December 2015, an RTE Investigates programme was broadcast on television, in which Cllr O’Donnell was seen apparently agreeing to help a windfarm company obtain planning permission for a project in the county, in exchange for payment.

It’s a claim he denied.

In September of last year, SIPO held a hearing into the case, and today it has published its report, which finds that Councillor O’Donnell did not act in good faith when he “intentionally engaged in conduct in contravention of various provisions of the Code of Conduct for Councillors”.

In its report, the Commission finds against Councillor O’Donnell in respect of all three of the alleged contraventions.

The programme also features Sligo Councillor Joe Queenan, and the commission has found against him in respect of three of four alleged contraventions.

SIPO says it has now formally presented copies of its reports to both Councillors, the Cathaoirleach and Chief Executive of Donegal County Council and Sligo County Council, and also to the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform.

Full report –

http://www.sipo.ie/en/reports/investigation-reports/investigation-report-councillor-john-o-donnell.pdf