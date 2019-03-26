O’Neill withdraws from Tyrone panel

Ronan O’Neill has pulled out of the Tyrone panel, citing a lack of game-time in the league campaign

The Omagh St. Enda’s clubman was an ever-present throughout Tyrone’s successful Dr McKenna Cup campaign this year but he was unable to nail down a place in Mickey Harte’s National League squads.

The 26-year-old said he informed the Tyrone manager of his decision on Sunday night, and said he leaves the panel with a heavy heart.

He said he hopes to return to the inter-county scene at some stage in the future, but will concentrate on the club game for the rest of the season.