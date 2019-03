A no-deal Brexit will lead to job losses, lower wages and higher prices in shops.

The ESRI’s warning that no matter how Britain leaves the EU, it’ll have a negative impact on the Irish economy.

But if they leave with no deal, there’ll be a 4.8 per cent hit to the economy over the next decade – and 80 thousand people could lose their jobs.

ESRI Senior Research Officer, Dr. Adele Bergin, says a disorderly no-deal would also be bad for trade: