Mick McCarthy admits he will be nervous when the Republic of Ireland kick off tonight’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Georgia at the Aviva Stadium.

It will be the 60 year old’s first game in charge of the Boys in Green in Dublin since his first reign came to an end in 2002.

Supporters are said to be planning to throw tennis balls onto pitch in protest over the John Delaney controversy.

James McClean would rather they get behind the team…