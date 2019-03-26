Lifford’s McGee brothers gain success at the 2018 National Greyhound Racing Awards

Donegal-based greyhound Ardnasool Jet, owned by Adrian McGee and trained by his brother Cathal in Lifford, has been named ‘Sprinter of the Year’ at the 2018 National Greyhound Racing Awards.

Ardnasool Jet experienced considerable success in Dundalk this summer, winning on International Night and following up with the Bar One Sprint title. Jet then ended his year on a high by winning the Night of Stars open 350 race in Shelbourne Park.

He will attempt to retain his crown in Dundalk again this Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Irish Greyhound Derby 2018 winner Ballyanne Sim was awarded ‘Dog of the Year’, ahead of the Patrick Guilfoyle-trained Cabra Hurricane, winner of the Night of Stars 525 race, and Slippy Cian, trained by Graham Holland and owned by Limerick’s Full House Syndicate.

Ballyanne Sim was also chosen as the ‘Supreme Greyhound’ award recipient at the event in the Killashee Hotel in Naas, Co. Kildare.

The ‘Special Merit’ was presented to Bob Shanahan and Tim Keane, regular attendees at Limerick Greyhound Stadium and members of the local Advisory Council, with the ‘Hall of Fame’ award presented to Waterford’s Gerry Kiely.

The IGB ‘Welfare Award’ was presented to Bridget Murphy (Ovens, Co. Cork), Patricia Tobin (Kilfeacle, Co. Tipperary) and Robert & Leslie Pullen (Loughrea, Co. Galway).

Gerard Dollard, CEO of the Irish Greyhound Board, commented: “I wish to congratulate all of those who received prizes at the National Greyhound Awards 2018, as well as all of those who received nominations. The ceremony showcases the very best that our sport has to offer, in both canine and human form. The awards show the high standards our industry is reaching, both on the track in racing terms, and off it in terms of welfare and excellent service to the greyhound racing sector.”