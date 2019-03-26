Jim Ferry avoids being jailed for contempt of court again

Former Donegal waste collector Jim Ferry has avoided being jailed for contempt of court today.

Its after the High Court granted an adjournment to allow Mr Ferry time to inspect financial documents relating to his business held by the Gardaí.

The case is being taken by Donegal County Council against Mr Ferry.

At a sitting last month, Mr Justice Max Barrett made an order to allow forensic accountant, Mr Gerard Murray to inspect documents, that had been seized in a raid carried out by the Gardaí in Letterkenny and which relate Mr Ferry’s waste business.

According to RTE News, Mr Richard Lyons SC, appearing for Donegal County Council said Mr Ferry had operated two sets of accounts for his waste business, one for official purposes and the other, for personal purposes, which was allegedly done to under-declare tax.

Senior counsel for Mr Ferry, told the court the “sword of Damocles” was hanging over his client and that he was entitled to be able to address the “moving parts” contained in the report and that he is “potentially facing more serious criminal prosecutions.”

Mr Justice Max Barrett ruled that “fair procedures require me to accede to the application” for a further adjournment that will allow Mr Ferry’s side to inspect the records held at the Garda station.