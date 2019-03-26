HSE accused of deliberately deferring decision on future of Lifford Hospital

The HSE is being accused of deliberately deferring a decision on long term care at Lifford Community Hospital.

The HSE has continuously said that the situation in Lifford won’t be reviewed until 2021 – pending on Census figures.

However, documentation from the HSE for CHO area 1, which includes Donegal, shows that the projected increase in older persons population is 19% by 2025.

The figures were compiled during Census 2016.

Cllr Gerry Crawford says it clear that the need for Liffords long term future is there, but the will from the HSE is not: