Gardai in Donegal appeal for information over break-ins

Gardai in Donegal are appealing for information on a number of burglaries in recent days.

In the early hours of Friday morning, two men gained entry to an apartment on the Port Road area of Letterkenny.

A number of items were stolen and the thieves made off in the Upper Main Street direction of the town.

In another incident, a home was targeted in the Ardagh area of St. Johnston on Saturday evening.

Several items were taken during the break in, most notably a jeep from the side of the property.

Grainne Doherty has been giving further details on today’s Nine Till Noon Show: