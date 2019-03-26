Donegal fisherman commences hunger strike outside Leinster House

A Donegal fisherman has gone on hunger strike outside Leinster House.

Gerard Kelly from Greencastle commenced his protest today as the Sea Fisheries (Amendment) Bill comes before the Seanad.

The Government is proposing to reintroduce controversial legislation to permit foreign-owned vessels using a Northern address access to Irish waters.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn addressed the Seanad a short time ago, he told the Minister that while substantive progress has been made over the past couple of weeks, grave concerns still remain.

He appealed to the Minister to immediately intervene before the Bill proceeds to the Dail: