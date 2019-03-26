Concern over ‘alarming backlog’ of LIS applications in Donegal

Serious concern has been raised over what’s been described as an alarming backlog of LIS applications in Donegal.

It’s understood that over two thousand applications have been submitted to Donegal County Council for consideration however just over 200 have been approved, equating to about 10 per cent.

The scheme aims to carry out improvement works to private roads and laneways.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy says there’s simply not enough funding coming from a national level to cope with the demand in the county: