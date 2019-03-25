World Masters Gold for Mark Connolly

Finn Valley’s Mark Connolly has won a Gold medal at the World Masters Championships in Poland.

Connolly was part of the Irish team in the 8k Cross-Country and they claimed victory 7 seconds ahead of England and 14 seconds ahead of Poland.

The Aghyaran man finished 19th overall in the race and was in a scoring position for Team Ireland.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Mark was delighted to medal and said all the effort and sacrifices paid off…

Kay Byrne will be in action at five past 2 Irish time in the Womens 50/55 8k Cross/Country.

Kieran Carlin, Catriona Devine, Sinead McGranaghan and Noreen Bonner will also compete this week.