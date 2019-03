Donegal made sure of a quick return to Division One football on Sunday as they powered past Kildare on a scoreline of 1-20 v 0-10.

Next up for Declan Bonner’s men is the Division 2 League final. That takes place this coming Saturday at 5pm in Croke Park where they will take on Meath.

Yesterday’s Man of the Match, 18 year old Oisin Gallen, told Tom Comack that he’s focusing on keeping his place in the team but it’s great to play alongside the experienced players in the Donegal set-up…