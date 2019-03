A 32 year old man has been charged with murder following the death of 23 year old Darren McGurk from Limavady at the weekend.

Mr Mc Gurk died in hospital following an assault at a house in the Glenbeg Walk area of the town on Wednesday evening last.

The 32-year-old man, who was arrested on Friday, was initially charged with causing grievous bodily harm, and he has since been charged with murder.

He’s also been charged with perverting the course of justice.