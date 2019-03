Finn Valley have ended the day at the World Masters Championships in Poland with two medals.

Kay Byrne was the latest winner this afternoon when she finished 5th in the 8k Women’s Cross Country.

The run from the Edennore lady helped Ireland to Team Bronze in the 50/55 Masters category.

Earlier in the day, Valley’s Mark Connolly won Gold for Ireland in the 8k.

They claimed victory by 7 seconds ahead of England and 14 seconds ahead of Poland.

The Aghyaran man finished 19th overall in the race.