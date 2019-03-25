Irish Water to replace pipes at the slab lands in Burnfoot

Irish Water has committed to carrying out upgraded works to 4.5km of water main within the slab lands at Burnfoot.

The utility has confirmed that the project is currently at design stage and is expected to be complete by 2021.

The water main in question has been described as very problematic at present, with the area it caters to subjected to numerous bursts in recent years.

Local Cllr Paul Canning hopes that once the work is complete, it’ll provide a much needed improved service to residents there…………..