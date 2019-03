A local councillor in Letterkenny is once again calling on Irish Water and Donegal County Council to put in place the mechanism necessary to deliver an adequate water service to two estates in the town.

It comes as the Gort Na Greine and Glean Tain estates were without a suitable supply water for much of the weekend.

Cllr. Gerry McMonagle says the issue has been ongoing for some time and despite money being invested in the area in recent times, nothing has been done to upgrade the service…………