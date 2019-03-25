Harvey’s Point Hotel is sold

One of Donegal’s best known hotels has been sold.

Harvey’s Point is to be bought by a Fund managed by Davy Real Estate, which is promising to continue to invest in the hotel.

The owners say General Manager Noel Cunningham and Financial Controller Michael Cullinan will remain in place, and they will oversee a programme of investment which will build on the success of the hotel up to now.

Marc Gysling and Deirdre Mc Glone are the outgoing owners. Ms Mc Glone says with the hotel’s 30th anniversary being marked this year, it’s the right time for a change………

Press release in full –

Iconic Donegal hotel Harvey’s Point is to be sold by hoteliers Deirdre McGlone and Marc Gysling, 30 years after the family opened the hotel, which was founded by Jody Gysling in 1989.

Deirdre McGlone, who has been the face of Harvey’s Point since it opened, said:

“This is a life-changing, lifestyle choice for us as a family. We want to spend more time with each other and with our three teenage children. Life is for living. Jody, Marc and I have spent an immensely enjoyable 30 years at Harvey’s Point and it has been an amazing journey. 2019 is a milestone year for the hotel and a year of celebrations is planned. However, the time has come for someone else to write the next chapter of the Harvey’s Point story.”

Harvey’s Point is to be bought by a Fund managed by Davy Real Estate, which is planning to continue to invest in the hotel. The Fund has significant interests in a number of hotels in Ireland. Tom Barrett of Savills has managed the off-market sale of this unique hotel on behalf of Marc Gysling and Deirdre McGlone.

Marc Gysling said:

“The new owner is highly experienced in the international luxury hotel and travel market and has exciting plans for the expansion of the hotel, working alongside the current experienced and loyal team. So, while there is a change of ownership, there will be no change with the overall experience people have come to love at Harvey’s Point. Led by General Manager Noel Cunningham and Financial Controller Michael Cullinan, the hotel will continue to aspire to the highest standards of excellence in hotel-keeping and hospitality.”

Harvey’s Point General Manager Noel Cunningham said:

“I have been part of the Harvey’s Point family for almost ten years and have loved working with Jody, Marc and Deirdre – and the whole team. During this time, I have become synonymous with the brand and, of course, brand Donegal. While we will sorely miss the Gyslings, I look forward to leading our amazing team towards the next chapter of the Harvey’s Point story and to building on our success to date in terms of standards of customer care and service. I would like to thank Jody, Marc and Deirdre for everything down through the years and to wish them all the best for their future.”

Harvey’s Point has a team of more than 150 people and is one of the biggest employers in the region. The hotel is open all year round and has developed an enviable reputation as a desired destination for the domestic and overseas markets as well as for weddings, conferences and events. Additions in recent years include the Garden Suite, The Lodge and Harvey’s Bar & Terrace.

Awards for the hotel are numerous and Harvey’s Point has been named TripAdvisor ‘No 1 Hotel in Ireland’ for six of the past seven years. It has also been ranked as the 12th best hotel in Europe by millions of TripAdvisor reviewers. Harvey’s Point has a coveted AA two rosette restaurant and AA Red Star and it was also awarded ‘Hotel of the Year 2017’ by Georgina Campbell.

Deirdre adds:

“The ‘family’ feel that people experience when they visit Harvey’s Point will remain. Sara, who is my niece and is married to our Head Chef Chris, learned her trade at Harvey’s Point and is currently our Food & Beverage Operations Manager. My sister Eilis also remains on as Concierge and our son Carl will continue to work in the kitchen as a Commis Chef. But the long-serving staff have always been part of the wider family at Harvey’s Point and we are confident they will continue to do what they do so well, and that is to ensure that every guest enjoys an exceptional experience every time.”

“We have a huge emotional attachment to Harvey’s Point and we will continue to live in the area and plan to be regular customers. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our dedicated team, our suppliers and our guests for their support and loyalty over the last 30 years. 2019 is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Harvey’s Point and the planned investment in the hotel is great news for Donegal and the North West.”