Future of St Joseph’s is an election issue – Mc Gowan

The Cathaoirleach of the Stranorlar Municipal District says the secrecy regarding the future of St Joseph’s Hospital is an erosion of democracy, and is set to be a major election issue.

Cllr Patrick McGowan was speaking after a weekend march and public meeting saw over 1,000 people take to the streets in support of the Save our St Joseph’s Hospital Campaign.

He is also calling for support for Lifford Community Hospital, which he says is suffering because of uncertainty and a lack of information in the same way as St Joseph’s.

Cllr Mc Gowan is calling for the building of a small extension, along with renovation to ensure the hospital meeting present and future HIQA standards……………