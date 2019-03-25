Crime statistics published by the CSO

The number of crimes reported to gardai nationally increased in the last quarter of 2018 .

These CSO stats, based on data from the gardai, show fraud offences increased by 18 per cent in the last three months of 2018.

Sexual offences were up 10 per cent and controlled drug offences jumped by 9.5 per cent.

There was also an increase in the number of robberies, extortion and hijacking offences – which increased by 11 per cent.

In Donegal, sexual offences were up from 31 to 33 on the same period last year. Assaults were down, but burglaries and related offences were up from 53 to 67.