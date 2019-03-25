Council passes motion to replace bridge in Illies

An Inishowen Councillor has welcomed the passing of a motion today to replace a bridge in the Illies which was badly damaged by flooding in August 2017.

Donegal County Council has confirmed to Councillor Rena Donaghey that plans to replace the Meenamullaghan Bridge has passed planning stage and is now due to go out to tender.

Councillor Donaghey says people in the locality are left stranded in times of flooding due to the current state of the bridge but says today is a positive day for the community: