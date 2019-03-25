Council meeting adjourned after tributes to Dessie Larkin

Today’s sitting of Donegal County Council has been adjourned as a mark of respect to the late former Cllr. Dessie Larkin.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill led tributes this morning in Lifford saying that Dessie Larkin left quite a legacy behind following his sad and untimely death.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan commented it had been a dark and difficult week for Letterkenny.

“Unfortunately he was taken from us too suddenly”

Cllr Gerry McMonagle described Mr. Larkin as man who had passion for both politics and people.

The meeting at the county houses in Lifford resumes at 2pm.