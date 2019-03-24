We felt we could win the game even with being down at Half-Time – Mickey Harte

Tyrone finished their league campaign in style with a 3-15 v 1-14 comeback win over Galway at Healy Park in Omagh on Sunday.

The Tribemen led by 1-11 v 0-07 at half-time but a Peter Harte goal from a penalty, a goal from Mattie Donnelly and consistent attacking play from Tyrone soon gave them the lead in the second period.

Galway tried to implement a defensive style of play but it backfired on them as Tyrone were able to control the action in the second half.

Tyrone’s third and final goal came five minutes into injury time at the end of the game when Conall McCann converted for Mickey Harte’s side.

The Tyrone manager spoke after the win…