Sean McCrudden wraps up The Race 2019 on Sunday Sport

The Race 2019 took place over the weekend and as always it was a tough event for everyone involved.

The Male category was won by Lonan O’Farrell of Galway in a time of 14h 49m 8s with Michael Flood in second and Danny McLaughlin in third.

The Female event was won by Sarah Enright in 17h 46m 31s and she finished ahead of Rachel Nolan in second and Lorraine Horan in third.

There was a new Team Record set by Team MAD (Hugh Coll, Martin Kerr, Peter O’Donnell) in the teams event as they claimed victory ahead of second place No. 1 Fitness, Kilcullen and The Borus.

Sean McCrudden joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to review the action from the event…