Jason Quigley picked up his 16th Professional win on Saturday evening in what was an impressive display against Finnish opponent Mathias Eklund in his UK Debut at the Copper Box Arena, London.

Quigley, who is now 16-0 (12 KOs) in the pro ranks, stopped Eklund for the first time in his career in the second round of their bout.

The Ballybofey man joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to speak about Saturday night’s win and what he is hoping for in 2019 and beyond…