The Donegal Ladies booked their place in the semi-finals of Division 1 of the LIDL Ladies National Football League on Saturday with a 1-08 v 1-04 win over Westmeath.

Maxi Curran’s side now have 5 wins from 6 and will take on Galway in their next League game.

Donegal captain Karen Guthrie, who scored 0-05 for her side, spoke with Tom Comack after the win…