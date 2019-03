Derry have warmed up for the Allianz Football League Division Four Final with a win.

The Oakleaf County edged a thriller against Wexford by 3-21 to 4-16.

They’ll take on Leitrim in that Division 4 decider and the Connacht side were 1-20 v 2-09 winners over Waterford in their final warm-up.

Derry manager Damien McErlain knows they’ll have to defend better if they want to take home the Division 4 crown…