‘Back with the Big Boys’ – Declan Bonner on Donegal’s return to Division One

Donegal have made their way back to Division One of the National Football League and they’ve also booked their place in the Division Two final following an impressive 1-20 v 0-10 win over Kildare at Ballyshannon on Sunday.

Donegal had 10 different scorers throughout the course of the 70 minutes with Jamie Brennan scoring the only goal of the game.

Next up for Donegal will be the Division Two final where they will take on Meath in Croke Park.

Manager Declan Bonner told Highland’s Oisin Kelly after the match that they’ve achieved one of the goals that they had set for themselves at the start of the year…

Oisin also spoke with Michael Murphy after the win…