2019 Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Club Football Championship Draws

The Draw for the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Club Football Championships was made on Sunday. Details of the full draw can be found below.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh ran through the draw on Highland Radio Sunday Sport…

SENIOR:

Group A:

Gaoth Dobhair – 2018 Senior Champions

Ardara

St. Michael’s

St. Eunan’s

Group B:

Naomh Conaill

Killybegs

MacCumhaills

Dungloe

Group C:

Glenfin – 2018 Intermediate Champions

Glenswilly

Milford

Four Masters

Group D:

Kilcar

Malin

Termon

Bundoran

Intermediate:

Group A:

Cloughaneely

Naomh Bríd

Red Hughs – 2018 Junior Champions

Naomh Ultan

Group B:

Naomh Mhuire Lower Rosses

Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon

St. Naul’s

Downings

Group C:

Burt

Naomh Columba

Fanad Gaels

Naomh Colmcille

Junior A:

Group A:

Carndonagh

Buncrana

Na Rossa

Naomh Padraig, Lifford

Group B:

Urris

Naomh Padraig, Muff

Robert Emmet’s

Naomh Mhuire

Group C:

Letterkenny Gaels

Pettigo

Moville

Junior B:

Group A:

Buncrana

Letterkenny Gaels

Naomh Padraig, Muff

Naomh Mhuire, Convoy

Group B:

Carndonagh

Urris

Robert Emmet’s