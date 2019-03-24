2019 Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Club Football Championship Draws

The Draw for the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Club Football Championships was made on Sunday. Details of the full draw can be found below.
Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh ran through the draw on Highland Radio Sunday Sport…
SENIOR:
Group A:
Gaoth Dobhair – 2018 Senior Champions
Ardara
St. Michael’s
St. Eunan’s
Group B:
Naomh Conaill
Killybegs
MacCumhaills
Dungloe
Group C:
Glenfin – 2018 Intermediate Champions
Glenswilly
Milford
Four Masters
Group D:
Kilcar
Malin
Termon
Bundoran
Intermediate:
Group A:
Cloughaneely
Naomh Bríd
Red Hughs – 2018 Junior Champions
Naomh Ultan
Group B:
Naomh Mhuire Lower Rosses
Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon
St. Naul’s
Downings
Group C:
Burt
Naomh Columba
Fanad Gaels
Naomh Colmcille
Junior A:
Group A:
Carndonagh
Buncrana
Na Rossa
Naomh Padraig, Lifford
Group B:
Urris
Naomh Padraig, Muff
Robert Emmet’s
Naomh Mhuire
Group C:
Letterkenny Gaels
Pettigo
Moville
Junior B:
Group A:
Buncrana
Letterkenny Gaels
Naomh Padraig, Muff
Naomh Mhuire, Convoy
Group B:
Carndonagh
Urris
Robert Emmet’s