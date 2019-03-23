World Water Day marked with Think Before you Flush campaign in Bundoran

Bundoran this week, celebrated World Water Day as part of the Think Before You Flush campaign.

The initiative aims to tackle the problem of sewage related litter on Ireland’s beaches.

Think Before You Flush is a public awareness campaign about the problem sanitary products and other items can cause to the marine environment and waste water systems if they are flushed down the toilet.

Bundoran became Donegal’s first Think Before You Flush community towards the end of 2018 joining 14 other communities around the country and yesterday celebrated World Water Day.

David Friel, Coastal Officer for Donegal County Council said of the Think Before You Flush campaign that it is heartening to see the amount of businesses who have embraced this campaign and who want to see their waters remain clean and safe for bathers, surfers and recreational users for this and many more seasons to come.