WATCH: Quigley stops Eklund in the second round

Jason Quigley has moved to 16-0 (12 KOs) in his professional career following his stoppage of Finnish opponent Mathias Eklund at the Copper Box Arena, London on Saturday evening.

It was a destructive performance from Quigley who wobbled Eklund early in the second.

The Finn had never been stopped before but the power of Quigley’s punches were too much and the referee waved it off.

The Ballybofey boxer will now look ahead to what he hopes will be a busy and productive 2019 and said after the fight that he hopes to box for a world title within the year.