The Ulster Ladies Schools All Star Awards 2019 took place last night and there were three Donegal winners.

Lauren Carr (Loreto CS, Milford & Gaeil Fhánada), Bronagh Gallagher (St. Columba’s CS, Glenties & Naomh Conaill) & Julie Trearty (Loreto CS, Milford & Downings) all picked up All Star Awards at the presentation night.