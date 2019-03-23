Second man released on bail in Cookstown investigation



A second man arrested as part of the investigation into the tragic deaths at a disco in Cookstown in County Tyrone has been released on police bail.

The PSNI say the 40 year old man, who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, has been released pending further inquiries.

On Thursday, a 52 year old man was released on police bail, to return for questioning at a future date.

The two arrests were made as made as part of a major investigation into the deadly crush, at the Greenvale Hotel, on Sunday night.