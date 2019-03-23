Run Donegal Women’s 5k takes place next Sunday, March 31st

The Run Donegal Women’s 5k Race/ Walk takes place next Sunday, the 31st of March at 11am at the Finn Valley Sports Centre, Stranorlar.

The proceeds from this fundraiser will go to the Bríd Carr Ovarian Cancer Research Fund.

Registration on the day starts at 9.30am. More information can be found on their Facebook page, which can be accessed through this link – https://www.facebook.com/Rundonegal-Womens-5k-351688268285140/

Race director Grace Boyle and Bríd’s sister Rosemary Foy joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport to talk about the race and the importance of the funds it raises…