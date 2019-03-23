May hints third vote on Brexit deal may not happen



The British Prime Minister’s hinted she might not bring back her Brexit deal for MPs to vote on for a third time next week.

Theresa May’s written a letter to members of her party and says she won’t do that if there isn’t enough support.

If the House of Commons doesn’t back her agreement, the UK has until April the 12th to decide on a new plan.

The move comes as protesters take to the streets of London today demanding a second referendum.

Financial Times Political Editor in London, George Parker says MPs will attempt to take control of the Brexit process in the coming days: