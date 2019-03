Institute picked up their first win in four games on Saturday when they beat Coleraine by 1 goal to nil and made sure of their Premiership status next year.

They left it late to score the winner after a dominant second half-performance, but it was Aaron Jarvis who slotted home after being sent through by Ronan Wilson.

They now leapfrog Dungannon in 8th in the table.

Eamonn McLaughlin was there for Highland Radio Sport…