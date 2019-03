This Sunday will see Galway visit Healy Park in Omagh for a crunch meeting with Tyrone.

Tyrone sit in fourth place in the Allianz National Football League Division 1 table on 7 points, behind Mayo who are third with 8 points and Galway in second, who are also on 8 points.

A win for Mickey Harte’s men will certainly boost their chances of making the League final.

Liam Donnelly looks ahead to that game with Tom Comack…