The Minister for Finance has effectively ruled out a general election this year.

Paschal Donohue says he is already working on Budget 2020 for October and is confident it will pass.

He was speaking at the Fine Gael National Conference in Wexford, where 1-thousand party members have gathered for the two day event, ending with a televised address by the Taoiseach tonight.

Minister Donohue is confident he will get the Budget through by the end of the year: