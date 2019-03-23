Donegal v Kildare LIVE on Highland





Donegal hosts Kildare in their final divisional game this Sunday in Ballyshannon.

A victory is key for Declan Bonner’s side as it could seal promotion back to Division One and give Donegal a place in the final at Croke Park the following weekend.

The match throws in a 2pm and the Highland team of Martin McHugh and Oisin Kelly will have full live match commentary from Fr Tierney Park on Sunday Sport – in association with GAL OIL, Fuel you can trust at Clady Bridge Castlefin, your one stop shop for all your fuel needs with top rates given on Sterling.

