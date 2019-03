Donegal are into the last four of the LIDL Ladies National Football League Division One following a 1-08 v 1-04 win over Westmeath in Letterkenny on Saturday.

0-05 v 0-02 was the half-time score with Karen Guthrie kicking four of those scores for Maxi Curran’s side.

Donegal’s goal came from the boot of Shannon McGroddy with 16 minutes of the second half played.

Tom Comack and Maureen O’Donnell were there for Highland Radio Sport…