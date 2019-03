Finn Harps are still without a win in this season’s Premier Division after Friday night’s defeat to the leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Greg Bolgers goal on 85 minutes put the Hoops 7pts clear while that first victory still has to come for the Ballybofey boys.

Speaking with Dairmaid Doherty after the game, Harps Assistant Manager Paul Hegarty said it’s another defeat thats hard to take…