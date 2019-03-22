Over 1,000 people diagnosed with cancer annually in Donegal

The Irish Cancer Society’s calling on people in Donegal to support Daffodil Day today, pointing out that on average, 1,050 people in the county are diagnosed with cancer each year.

Research is a key theme this year, with the society saying Irish women could be the first in the world to trial potential new breast cancer treatment.

Irish Cancer Society Chief Executive Averil Power says the new treatment will tackle aggressive breast cancer………………

Ena Barrett of the Irish Cancer Society says Daffodil Day is crucial…….