Jason Quigley (15-0, 11KOs) will face Finland’s Mathias Eklund on Saturday night in the Donegal boxer’s UK debut.

Unbeaten middleweight Quigley meets Eklund (10-1-2, 4KOs) on the undercard of Charlie Edward’s maiden WBC Flyweight World title defence against Angel Moreno at London’s Copper Box Arena.

Quigley hit the scales at 11st 9lbs 5oz at Friday afternoon’s weight in while Eklund weighs in slightly more at 11st 10lbs 2oz

The Golden Boy Promotions puncher, now based in Sheffield, where he trains under Dominic Ingle is ranked fifth in the WBC World Rankings.

Undefeated Newport Bantamweight Sean McGoldrick (7-0), a man with strong Donegal family connections will also be on the bill and fights for the first time under new trainer Jamie Moore. He meets Stephen Cairns (6-0) from Liverpool.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly after the press conference earlier in the week, Jason says it’s an important period in his career…

Quigley-Eklund is set for around 6pm and will be streamed LIVE in its entirety on the Sky Sports Boxing Facebook page – www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing

The Quigley-Eklund fight is an eight-round middleweight contest co-promoted by Matchroom Boxing and Golden Boy Promotions.